HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton James “Jimmy” Shafer, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, January 2, 2023, the son of Jim Shafer, Sr. and Mary Jo Losen.

Jimmy was a 1973 graduate of Howland High School.

After graduating, he excelled in many businesses, but is most known for owning Shafer Plumbing for over twenty years.

Jimmy loved the outdoors and enjoyed trail riding, hunting and camping.

Cherished memories of Jimmy will be carried on by his three children, Chris (Tami) Shafer, Sr., Melia (Jerry) Roth, and Katelyn (Kevin) Brown; his sister, Shanda (John) Gates; his step-father, Jim Bates; his grandson, Christopher (Leeanne) Shafer, Jr.; and two great-granddaughters.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Alexandria Shafer.

Following Jimmy’s wishes, a family gathering will take place and there will be no formal services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

