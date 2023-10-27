BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Ford, 54, of Braceville Township, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on June 17, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the Glenn and Marcia Irvine Ford.

Chris was a 1988 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to receive an associate degree from St. Petes College.

On November 27, 1995, in Las Vegas, he was untied in marriage with Carrie Kuchta.

He was a self-employed computer programmer.

In his spare time he enjoys motorcycles and anything to do with them.

Cherished memories of Chris will be carried on by his father, Glenn of Niles; wife, Carrie; daughter, Alexis Ford of Newton Falls; sister, Stephanie Ford of Pittsburg, Pennslylvania and Sarah Marotti of Niles, Ohio and numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceding Chris in death were his mother; mother-in-law, Barbara Kuchta; niece, and Anastasia Petrosky.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

