NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Baryak, 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1975, the son of Vickie Chicko and John R. Baryak, Jr.

Chris was a 1993 graduate of Newton Falls High School. He graduated from Kent State University and Choppin Career Center with a degree in surgical technology.

He had been employed by Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Robinson Memorial Hospital. He had been currently employed by Harbinson Walker.

“My dad was so strong, so smart, loving and kind; he had a heart bigger than anyone I’ve ever met. He enjoyed cooking for his family. It made him happy. He also enjoyed planting his garden. He was SO PROUD to be a dad and a pop! I miss him more that he’ll ever know and I’m proud to call him my best friend. I’ve always been daddy’s little girl; until Zoei came along and stole the show, she did no wrong in his eyes. He was so proud of his son in football and loved watching his Friday night games. He was so stubborn and had to have the last word always. He pushed me to be strong and independent. You couldn’t miss his loud mouth even if you wanted to. His smile could light up a room and his sense of humor was amazing. Our world will never be the same.”

Chris leaves his son, Christopher John Baryak, Jr.; his daughter, Madison Lyn Baryak; his granddaughter, Zoei; his parents, Vickie and Dennie Ball and John Baryak, Jr.; his sisters, Nicole Rozell, Justina Baryak, Taylor Brown, Rachel Abruzzi and Tamie Chicko Hoostal; his brother, John Baryak; his grandfather, John J. Chicko and his girlfriend, Angie Strader and her daughter, Natalie Strader.

Preceding Chris in death were his grandparents, John and Josephine Baryak, Betty Chicko, Mary Chicko, Dawes and Irene Ball and Emmett and Dorothy Blair.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio and also on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Following visitation a service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Merzweiler officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

Following the committal a luncheon with fellowship will be provided by the Ladies Guild, at the St. Mary and St. Joseph Social Hall, 131 W Quarry Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

