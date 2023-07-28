LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Roush, 62, of Lordstown, Ohio, formerly of East Palestine, Oho, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Caprice Senior Care Facility.

Cheryl was born on September 24, 1960 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Sandra (McClain) Barnes.

She was a 1978 graduate of Big Beaver High School. She went on to attend the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland from 1978 to 1981.

She was a receptionist at Volusia County Health Department Florida. She then worked at Tri State OBYGN as a Medical Assistant in Chippewa, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine and was a part time secretary serving in many capacities.

In her spare time she was an avid outdoor person, camping, fishing and spending time on the beach. She also enjoyed rock music but above all else she enjoyed getting together with family and friends.

Cherished members of Cheryl will be carried on by her sons, Shawn Rush of Huber Heights, Ohio and Jeremy Roush of Lordstown, Ohio; a sister, Cindy Barnes of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Marlee Mae Roush and Julian Taylor Rush and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tammie.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31 at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Cheryl will be laid to rest with her parents and sister at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

