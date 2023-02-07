WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte T. Moffatt, 70 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on March 4, 1952 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy Moore Naylor.

Charlotte worked at various nursing facilities throughout the area.

She loved spending time with her children and grandkids.

Cherished memories will be carried by her sons, Keith (Cathy) Thomas and their son, Brandon, of Newton Falls, Ohio, Nathan (Heather) Thomas and their children, Neveah and Leah, of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Tony Thomas of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Christina (Bob) Conrad and their children, Amanda, Marrissa and Ben, of Lordstown, Ohio; brothers, Allen (Becky) Naylor, William (Brenda) Naylor and Bryan (Jasca) Naylor; sister, Linda (Bruce) Pascute and sister-in-law, Terry Naylor.

Preceding Charlotte in death were her parents; brother, Dan Naylor and sisters, Janet Mayley and Mary Montgomery.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home where services will be held at 5:00 p.m.

