NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte (Headley) Shifra, 80, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio, died on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in the Memory Care Unit of the Kent Ridge Senior Living facility in Kent, Ohio.

Born on August 27, 1943, she is the daughter of the late Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley. Charlotte was raised on the family farm with her eight siblings and lived the majority of her life in Newton Falls, Ohio.

In her younger days, Charlotte enjoyed all sports, whether it was playing, coaching or watching, she could most likely be found at a field somewhere or watching a game on TV. She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and would watch their games frequently.

Employed by Newton Falls Schools, Charlotte was a bus driver for over 40 years. It was a job that she truly loved!

After marrying her late husband, Joseph Shifra, on October 11, 1990, Charlotte and Joe enjoyed their morning visits to McDonald’s with their group of friends, going to dances, casinos and traveling to many places in the U.S. together.

Charlotte’s pride and joy are her five grandkids. She never missed a school activity or sporting event. She was a fun, generous grandma who created great memories with her grandkids that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Charlotte is survived by sons, Jeff (Marcy) Janus of Kent and Eric (Christy) of Shalersville; daughter, Shannon (Michael) Blasio of Uniontown; grandson, Zachary (Breyanne) Janus of Parkersburg, West Virginia and granddaughters, Kelli Janus of Columbus, Sadie Janus of Edgewater, Florida, Kate Janus of Shalersville and Lucilia Blasio of Uniontown. She is also survived by her brother, Allen (Isabelle) Headley of Mogadore; sister, Christy (Dean) Lutton of Rogers and several nieces and nephews.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Shifra, parents and several siblings.

Calling hours will be held at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with the service immediately following at Noon.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Kent Ridge and Traditions Hospice for their wonderful care of their mom.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.