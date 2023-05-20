NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte E. Gallo, 79, of Garrettsville, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 18, 2023 at UH Portage Medical Center.

On December 21, 1943 in Beckley, West Virginia she was born the daughter of Charles and Leona Swagger.

She was a homemaker. In her spare, time she enjoyed reading and crochet.

Cherished memories of Charlotte will be carried on by her sister-in-law, Patricia Clay; niece, Melissa (Mark) Swonger; nephew, Charles (Nixi) Swagger; great-nieces and nephews and her dog Cuddles.

Preceding Charlotte in death were her parents; husband, Richard Pete Gallo and brothers, Emery Swagger, Cortez “Corky” Swagger, Hobart McClaine, Aubry “Lee” McClaine,

In lieu of flowers the family requests making donations in Charlotte’s name to the animal charity or rescue of their choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.