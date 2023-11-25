LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of Carol Anne Murray Sandrock, who peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the age of 87.

She was born on Christmas Eve in 1935 in Leavittsburg, Ohio, Carol derived her name from the festive occasion of her birth.

Carol was the devoted wife of the late William A. Sandrock and the cherished daughter of Glenn A. Murray and Mary E. Murray. Together, she and William built a family filled with love and warmth.

As the family remembers Carol, they also reflect on the enduring love and connections she shared with her late siblings, their collective presence resonating in the fond memories and stories shared by family and friends.

A founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Carol exemplified a life of service and dedication.

Throughout her 25 years at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio and during her retirement years, she found time to contribute thousands of quilt tops, prayer shawls and newborn hats for Lutheran World Relief and various charities.

In addition to her church involvement, Carol was an active member of the Women’s Auxiliary Kinsman American Legion Harry Lees Post #506 and the Bay View Literary Club in Kinsman, Ohio.

Her retirement years were filled with joy, from swimming classes with Senior Citizens to volunteering for the American Red Cross. An avid reader, she participated in the Book Club at Lake Vista and found delight in exploring garage sales and flea markets. Carol actively engaged in and relished numerous card clubs with her friends.

Travel was a source of joy for Carol and she ventured to Australia and Alaska with her beloved husband, Bill. She also shared memorable journeys with her sister, June to destinations such as Maine, Panama, Germany and California.

Her legacy lives on through her beloved children, Darleen (Bob) Shope, William (Barb) Sandrock, Jr. and Kathryn (Kevin) Shope. Carol was a proud grandmother to Nathan (Kim) Shope, Kellie (Pat) Nerone, Justin (Allison) Sandrock, Lauren (Christian) Sandrock and Matthew Shope. She also embraced her role as a great-grandmother to Taylor, Robbie, Paige Shope and Ella Nerone. Step-granddaughter, Jen Donnelly, held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her own remarkable journey, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved siblings. She joins her late sisters, Phyllys June Savelle, Ruth L. Jones, and Beatrice Wilcox, each of whom added their unique warmth and companionship to the tapestry of family life. She is also reunited with her late brothers, Glen William Murray and Charles Nelson Murray, whose shared memories and bonds of kinship further enriched the Murray family legacy. Together in spirit, they form a cherished constellation of loved ones who have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew them.

Family and friends are invited to gather in Carol’s memory at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 490 North High Street, Cortland, Ohio 44410 on Monday, November 27, 2023. A service will be held to celebrate her life, officiated by Pastor Dave Vensel, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held before service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., a luncheon will follow the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

