LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin J. Grand, 68, of Leavittsburg passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2023 at Hospice House.

He was born the son of Herman and Ines (Belknap) on February 12, 1955 in 1955 in Ravenna, Ohio.

After receiving his formal education, he worked a variety of jobs including Camp Hi.

In his spare time he enjoyed being outside, waterskiing, collecting knives and spending time in the garage.

Cherished memories of Calvin will be by his son Calvin (Tina Walker) Grant of Lake Milton, daughters Elaine (Andy Pridemore) Grand of Garrettsville and Darlene (Jason) DeBolt of Ravenna, brothers Bob Tricia)Dean of Georgia, Ed Spencer and David (Gail)Spencer, both of Garrettsville, sister Roslie (Bob) Crews of Georgia, four grandchildren and a grand child and nieces and nephews.

Preceding Calvin in death were his parents, sister Brenda and brothers Larry and Keith.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

