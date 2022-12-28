WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan C. Hoskin on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Bryan was born in Warren, Ohio on September 4, 1959 and was a proud graduate of Windham High School, class of 1978.

Bryan was a devoted, father and grandfather and was loved by all who knew him. He leaves behind his beloved children, Ryan McLean, John Dowling, Bryan Hoskin and Ashley Hoskin and his grandchildren, McKenzie McLean, Jordan and Jake Dowling, Landon Bucci and Bonnie and Kip Farley. He also leaves his siblings, Pat Hoskin, Jim Hoskin, Debbie Hoskin and Terry Hoskin

Preceding Bryan in death were his parents and his brothers, Robert Hoskin and Charlie “Bo” Hoskin.

Bryan was an avid hunter and gardener and he enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was also a sports fan and loved nothing more than rooting for his favorite teams. Bryan had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a joke. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

A celebration of Bryan’s life will be announced at a later date. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangement handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

