WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr.

He was of Protestant faith.

He was a 1989 graduate of Champion High School.

Brian was employed by Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers.

He was a member of ITAM 29.

In his spare time he enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, swimming, the outdoors and his beloved puppy, Nala and cat, Chuck. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his daughter that was the apple of his eye.

Cherished memories will be carried on by his girlfriend, Bonnie Pownell of Cortland, Ohio; his best friend, Ken Godoy of Boardman, Ohio; daughter, Julianne (Paul) Tobin of Kinsman, Ohio; sisters, Denise (Bill) Smith of Burghill, Ohio, Karrie (John) Simcox of Bazetta, Ohio and Karla (Don) Houk of Liberty, Ohio; brother, Donny (Ashley) Placer of Newton Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Brian in death were his parents and nephew, Nicholas Aberegg.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home, where services will be held Monday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Brian will be laid to rest at the Graham Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Michael Placer, please visit our floral store.