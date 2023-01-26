WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Blue Jenkins was born June 10, 1982 in Warren, Ohio to William and Charlene Martz Jenkins.

Billy passed in his sleep at home with family on his side Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at a young age of 40.

While growing up in central Florida, Billy was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with family throwing cookouts.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, William and his sister, Ashlei Jenkins.

Cherished memories of Billy will be carried on by his mother, Charlene; brother, David; sister, Missy and a host of friends, family, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

