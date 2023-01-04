FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy, husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.

Born Betty Jean Stouder on April 21, 1925, the daughter of John and Lucille Stouder, she was a fraternal twin to sister, June and born on Easter Sunday.

Betty was a graduate of Newton Falls High School in Newton Falls, Ohio.

She loved to read and work puzzles, watch TV, loved to sing old songs, and really enjoyed eating. She was a kind and loving mom with a good and gentle soul. Always a smile, an I love you and thank you.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Cindy (Larry) Hartman of Farmdale; her grandkids, Brandy Hartman of Farmdale, Michael (Michelle) Hartman of Londonderry, Ohio, Tracy Hall of Austintown and Joe (Katie) Powell of Pittsburgh; her six great grandchildren and special nieces, Linda (Jim) Bobbey, Sandee Holesko and Debra (Mark) Davis of Newton Falls, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Stouder; her beloved husband, Vernon “Buck” Carroll, whom she married on August 21, 1948 and had forty-nine wonderful years until his passing in 1988; her beloved daughter, Cathy Jean Powell who passed in 2008; her two brothers, Basil and Virgil and her three sisters, Violet, Gail and June.

A memorial has been held for close family at Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls with Pastor Stephen Spurlock officiating.

Betty was interred next to her husband in Newton Township Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio.

She is with her Lord and Savior.

“Rest in peace mom. Love forever.”

