NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side.

She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred Forsythe Hawk.

She was a 1956 graduate from Newton Falls High School.

Arlene had been employed by Laurie Ann Nursing Home (now Country Club Rehabilitation) in Newton Falls, Ohio for 17 years as a housekeeper.

Arlene had been married to Burdett Fisher, who passed on April 9, 2011.

She leaves behind her son, Larry Ingram of Newton Falls; her daughter, Tammy Bottoms of North Carolina; her stepson, Ernest Burdett (Cheri) Fisher of Florida; her brother, Kenny (Mary) Hawk of South Carolina; her four grandsons and one granddaughter and her many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

