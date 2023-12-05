RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Jennnings Greathouse, a.k.a. Bo (46) passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, December 3, 2023 after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.

He was born on January 31, 1977 to Jean and Tom Greathouse, and raised by his mom and dad, Everett Smith, Sr.

He was a member of the J.A. Garfield class of 1995.

He was a hard worker who enjoyed roofing, and outdoor activities. He was dedicated to his family and friends and living and loving life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jean Newcomb Smith, his sister Cher (Willis) Thompson, brothers Craig Newcomb (Mike Jerger), Rob Altermus and Butch (Debbie) Smith; Andrea Firtik Greathouse, and their children Shayleigh and Anthony “Lil Bo” and his grandchildren Khaya, Cameron, Ayla and Anthony III “A.J.”. He was preceded in death by his dad, Everett Smith, Sr.

Everyone who knows Bo will know all about shenanigans and havoc.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 for friends and family. Fellowship will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Free Church (10585 Windham-Parkman Rd. Nelson). Luncheon will follow at the Garrettsville Eagles Club.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony (Bo) J. Greathouse, please visit our floral store.