WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew A. Olson, 82, of Windham, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Windsor House.

He was born on January 1, 1941 in Mather, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael, and Anna (Kolat) Olson.

He was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson High School.

Andrew proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.

On August 18, 1962 at St. Thomas Church in Clarksville, Pennsylvania, Andrew was united in marriage with Karen Borchect.

He was employed in the steel industry as a millwright.

He was a parishioner at the former St. Michael Church.

Andrew was a member of the K of C, Pope Pius XII where he held numerous positions and was a 4th degree Knight.

In his spare time Andrew enjoyed hunting, camping and drawing.

Cherished memories of Andrew will be carried on by his wife, Karen; four sons, Andrew Kimberly of London, Kentucky, Jeffrey and Jacki (Simmons) of Avon, Ohio, Timothy and Tela (Poling) of Garrettsville, Ohio and Chris and Dawn of Liberty, Ohio; brothers, Mike and Tony; sisters, Mary and Theresa; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding Andrew in death were his parents; sisters, Kay and Josephine and brother, John.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 23 at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., where services will be held at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. James Lang officiating.

Andrew will be honored for his service to our country by the U.S. Navy and the Newton Falls Veteran Organization.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Andrew’s name be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10815 East 45th Street #300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.