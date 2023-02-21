WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Calhoun was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 21, 1975, the daughter of Ronald and Janet Calhoun. She passed away on February 11, 2023.



She is survived by her three daughters, Hialey, Aliya and Leanna; her parents; her brother, Steve (Tara and step- daughter, Skyler); her nephew, Zane and his daughter, Raelyn and numerous family members.



“As some of you may already know, my mom took her life on Saturday, February 11, 2023. I know she was loved by many, and I know she loved and cared every soul she came in contact with. My mom had the biggest heart and was always there whenever I needed her. And I know she’d drop whatever she was doing to be there for anyone else too. She was a child of God, a nature lover, a peace maker, and the most creative woman I know. She birthed three girls who also loved her beyond words. Momma was three years sober, and I could never be more proud of her because of that. She’s on a new journey now, at peace, no more suffering. Comfortably numb.

I’ll forever miss my beautiful momma; my sunshine.



There are so many things I wish I would have said or done differently, but you simply cannot change the past. Please check up on your loved ones. Mental health is so important. You never know what someone may be going through. If you are struggling, please ask for help. Reach out to anyone. There are people who LOVE you. Take a deep breath and know everything is going to be okay. Please tell your mama you love her, for me.



Thank you so much for the love, support and prayers.



If you could please share a positive memory you have with my momma, I would love to hear. Thank you all so much.



There will be no funeral, instead I am setting up a Celebration of Life gathering, on her birthday, March 21, 2023 at the Champion Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m.

