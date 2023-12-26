WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin M. Tingler, beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 22, 2023.

Alvin was born April 24, 1934, in Grantsville, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Roscoe L Tingler and Nettie J (Richards) Tingler.

He is survived by his wife Lessie (Hitchcock) Tingler of Windham Ohio, His children; Roger Tingler of Windham Ohio, Ronald Tingler and his wife Judy of Hanover Pennsylvania, Randy Tingler and his wife Sue of Garrettsville Ohio, Sheryl (Tingler) and her husband Jim Apthorpe of Northfield Ohio, Larry Tingler and Colleen of Windham Ohio, Sandra Tingler -Shaw of Windham Ohio, Melvin Tingler El Paso Texas, Beverly (Tingler) and her husband Jim Rice of Akron Ohio, Richard Tingler of North Royalton Ohio, Cindy (Tingler) and husband Dr. Robert Lohman of Rootstown Ohio, Joyce (Tingler) McClone of Aurora Ohio, Greg Tingler of Northfield Ohio, a sister Oleta (Tingler) Wilt of Parkersburg West Virginia. 21 Grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by brothers Roma, Arlie, Orville, Ona and sisters Margaret, Dorothea, Velda, Ireda, a daughter in law Deborah Tingler, and a son in law David Shaw

Alvin worked at Copperweld Steel for over 30 years. He was a member of Windham Bible Church and loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed woodworking, blue grass, and country gospel.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Windham Township Cemetery on Thursday December 28, 2023 with Pastor Bob Harner officiating. Burial will be in the Windham Cemetery. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Alvin in April 2024. Date to be determined.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to St Jude’s Hospitals.

Arrangements have been made by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home Newton Falls Ohio.

