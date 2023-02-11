NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee Naylor, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Akron, Ohio.

He was born on March 1, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor.

He was of Baptist faith.

Alan was a 1975 graduate of Western Reserve.

October 16, 1983 at St. Cloud, Florida, he was united in marriage with Becky Dakin.

Alan was a self-employed driver.

His hobbies include photography, traveling and camping and feeding and watching birds. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Cherished memories of Alan will be carried on by his wife, Becky; sons, Robert (Shannon Geer) Naylor and their children, Nate and Drake, of Levittsburg, Ohio, Christopher (Sara) Naylor and their children, Christopher, Jr., Joshua, Shawn and Noah, of Orwell, Ohio and William (Teresa) Naylor and their children, Colleen, Tara, Madison, Hope, Joy and Lillie, of Warren, Ohio; brothers, William (Brenda) Naylor, Bryan (Jasca) Naylor and sister, Linda (Bruce) Pascute.

Preceeding Alan in death were his parents; brother, Dan Naylor and sisters, Mary Montgomery, Janet Mayley and Charlotte Moffatt.

Family and friends may call at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with services at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to his wife, Becky, at 18 High Street, Orwell, OH 44076.

