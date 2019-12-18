Bernard Joseph Sullivan, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Joseph Sullivan, 85, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland, following a short illness.



He was born in Warren, on February 15, 1934, the son of Frank Anthony and Mary Lillian (Carey) Sullivan.

He was a 1952 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Army.

Bernard worked for over 20 years in the Maintenance Department at WCI Steel in Warren and retired in the mid-1990s.

He was a devoted member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and loved to celebrate his Irish Heritage. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed collecting coins and playing cards with his friends. He lovingly devoted all of his life to the care of his daughter, Rosie.

Bernard is survived by two daughters, Valerie Sullivan, Rosie Sullivan and grandson, Zeke Setzer all of Howland; sister, Mary Lou Pickard of Atwater.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (Brusie) Sullivan, whom he married on April 20, 1968 and who died on July 11, 2009; sister, Anna Mae Sullivan and four brothers, Lawrence, William, Dr. Frank and James Sullivan.

A Service of Christian Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev James Korda will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



