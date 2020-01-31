Bernard A. File, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Bernard A. File, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 17, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Adam N. and Maizie (Cochran) File.

Bernard retired from Copperweld Steel after 30 years of service. He also co-operated File’s Auto Wrecking.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to car shows, playing blackjack and was an avid Cleveland Indian’s fan.

Bernard will be remembered fondly by his two sons, Scott (Jennifer) File of North Royalton, and Adam (Jolie Scanlon) File of Howland; three grandchildren, Logan and Mason File and Avianna Grace File and sister, Bertha Longstreth of Howland.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Charles File and sister, Alice Smith.

Friends and family may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446, followed by a 3:00 p.m. memorial service.

