Benny Varanelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Schiavone Funeral Home for Benny Varanelli, 86, who died the evening of Saturday, June 6 at his sister’s residence in Pickerington, Ohio.

Benny was born March 20, 1934 in Youngstown to his parents, Nick and Mary Marinelli Varanelli.

He worked on the line at General Motors and was also a forklift operator supplying the line with parts for 30 years. After his retirement he worked for Girard Taxi and Limo Service.

Benny was the owner and property manager for his rental properties and was an avid golfer.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church and former member of First Christian Assembly.

Benny is survived by his sisters, Anne Varanelli of Niles and Lydia (Gary) Johnston of Pickerington, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Varanelli and sisters, Naomi Sundberg and Dinah Varanelli.

Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the Schiavone Funeral Home, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 11. Please observe wearing masks and social distancing. Private burial will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

