Benny Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benny Davis, Jr., fondly known as Yer, 65, of Coshocton, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born on October 9, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Benny and Lillian E. (Harris) Davis, Sr.

Benny graduated from Youngstown South High School in 1973 and then moved to Coshocton and worked for AEP for 40 years before retiring.

On July 26, 1980, he married Debra (Spencer) Davis, who preceded him in death on September 29, 2017.

He was an avid golfer, basketball player and bowler. Benny enjoyed a good card game of Bid Whist; loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and the sweet sound of the O’Jays, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Benny is survived by his two sons, Eric and Bryan Davis, both of Coshocton; his granddaughter, Miyah Davis of Coshocton; siblings, Anthony Davis of Kent, Laurie Davis of Youngstown and Alan Jennings of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Lucille Williams of Grand Prairie, Texas, Ethel (Will) Murray-Barlow of Columbus and Patricia (Clayton) Corley of Grand Prairie, Texas; brother-in-law, Dennis (Debra) Lilly of Fairfield, Alabama and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents and wife, Benny is preceded in death by one brother, James Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home.

Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is also required to wear a facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guests and employees.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, with Minister Alan Jennings, officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date.

