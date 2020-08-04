Benjamin L Craft, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin L. Craft, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

Benjamin was born September 29, 1940 in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, son of the late Benjamin Craft, Sr. and Charlotte Patterson Craft.

He has resided in East Palestine since 1964, coming from New Galilee, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1958 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Benjamin worked at N.R.M. in Columbiana for over 20 years as an electrician and P.H.D. in Columbiana for ten years prior to retiring in 2004.

He loved square dancing and model trains and was a member of the Train Collectors Association and Lionel Railroaders Club. He was an avid Steelers fan.

Benjamin is survived by his wife, the former Alice Richard who met while square dancing; a daughter, Patty Morris of East Palestine; son, Benjamin (Karin) Craft III of East Palestine; three grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Kristen (Derek) McVicar and Benjamin Craft IV; a sister, Barb (Frank) Laughlin of Beaver, Pennsylvania and three stepsons, Alonza Richard, Jr., Allen Richard of Somerset, Pennsylvania and Mark (Tammy) Richard of Ohioville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Craft in 2015, as well as three sisters, Shirley Knight, Lois Green and Mary Herstine.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. A

funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7 at the funeral home with Rev. C.F. Hoffman and Pastor Norman Eckart officiating.

Interment will follow at the Little Beaver Cemetery in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

