Benjamin Goins, Negley, Ohio – Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Goins, 34, of Negley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Vibra Hospital in Boardman, after a long term injury and many hospital stays.

Ben was born April 10, 1985 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, a son of Merrill and the late Rose Reed Goins.

He enjoyed his job in construction, traveling, four-wheeling, the outdoors, and especially spending time with his beloved daughter, Rainbow.

He is survived by a daughter, Rainbow Rose Goins; her mother and his longtime companion, Kristine Meyer; father, Merrill Goins; a brother, Matthew (Ashton Williams) Goins; a sister, Jessica Goins Beaver; nieces and nephews, Terrianne, Lauren, Dylan, Matthew, Kyle, Ethan, Conner, Elijah, and Jaidynn; cousins, James, Jewel and Joe Reed and many others.

Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Rose.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.linsley-royal.com and his personal facebook page.