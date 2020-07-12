Benjamin Frank Dottle, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Frank Dottle, Sr., 88, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 10, 2020.

He was the son of the late Louis and Erma (Guigliotto) Dottle and was born March 10, 1932, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his Wife; Leta D. (Marino) Dottle, Sons; Benjamin “Ben” F. Dottle Jr. and his wife Janeanne of New Castle, Pennsylvania, William “Bill” Dottle of New Castle, Ralph E. Dottle and two daughters to a previous marriage Linda and Gayle of Erie Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren. two brothers Louis (Pete) Dottle Jr and Donnie Russo.

He married Leta in 1956, he worked 35 years at the former H.Wolf Iron & Metal Co, he enjoyed his cigars and was rarely seen without one.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Rachael Dottle, Rosemarie Rhyal, Delores Sager.

Arrangements under the care of THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME-Ellwood City, Pennsylvania located at 6th and Park.

