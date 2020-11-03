Benjamin Francis Ornato, Jr., Reynolds, Ohio

REYNOLDS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Francis Ornato, Jr., 91, of Reynolds, passed away on Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at his residence with family by his side. Ben led a courageous life, having survived an industrial accident at work and was a paraplegic for 62 years.



Benjamin was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, on August 22, 1929 to the late Benjamin Francis and Anna Blasko Ornato. He was the brother of Betty Ann, Ethel, Jean Dorothy, and Leonard.



Ben was a graduate of 5th Avenue High School in Pittsburgh.

He was drafted into the armed services during the Korean War and served as a Sergeant Major in the USMC for two years.

He attended Thiel College.

He worked at Stalco, Whittaker Metals and National Nickel Alloy Corp.; retiring as a bookkeeper. Ben was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a Pittsburgh Penguin fan and a long-serving Reynolds High School Wrestling Booster from 1966 to the present. He was a remarkable person to all who knew him.



Ben is survived by his wife of 70 years, at home, Marion Tolly Ornato. They were married on July 8, 1950. Also surviving are: a son, Jan F. Ornato of La Habra, California; a daughter, Amy Ornato Hamilton and her husband, David J., of Gainesville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Eric Hamilton of Gainesville, VA, and Rachel Hamilton Lapointe and her husband, Nick, of Ottawa, Canada and two great grandchildren, Leo and Reed Lapointe of Ottawa, Canada.



There will not be any services.



His final resting place will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 108, New Castle, PA 16105.



