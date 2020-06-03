Benjamin F. Davidson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin F. Davidson, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his Residence.

Mr. Davidson was born July 5, 1939 in Lumpkin, Georgia, a son of Alton and Eddie Belle Jones Davidson.

He retired after 35 years from General Motors as a maintenance technician.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he was an usher and trustee and Sunday school membership. He also part of its Men’s Prayer and Up and Men’s Fellowship.

He was a co-founder of Know Your Neighbor Block Watch and part of Ebony Lifeline. He really enjoyed gardening and landscaping.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joyce Davidson; his son, Michael Davidson of Clinton, Oklahoma; his stepchildren, Cynthia Woods of Warren, Ohio, Kenneth (Lisa) Woods of Youngstown, Angela Woods of Columbus, Ohio and his stepson, Matthew Woods of Michigan; his brother, Fletcher Davidson of Girard, a stepbrother, Grover Walton of Atlanta, Georgia; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Oillie Ree Bryant, Myrtle L. Henry, Alton, Jr., Leo, Willie and Arthur Turner Davidson and his stepbrother, Leroy Walton.

Friends may call 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, Ohio where the service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Please visit fbcgirard.org to watch the service online.

Arrangements entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home in Alliance.