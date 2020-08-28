Benjamin Dominic DeMatteo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Dominic DeMatteo, 77, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side.



Benjamin was born on June 14, 1943 to Virginia Elizabeth (Fricano) and Samuel Armando DeMatteo in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Bessemer High School.

After graduation he served honorably in the US Navy.

On February 27, 1988 he married his wife Paula Lynn (Foringer) DeMatteo, who survives at home.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Benjamin worked as a cement finisher for the Cement Masons Local 526. He took great pride in the work he did and was known as a hard worker and perfectionist. Most importantly to him was his family who he loved and adored being around.

Surviving is his wife, Paula Lynn DeMatteo at home, children, Todd (Josie) DeMatteo of New Castle, Greg DeMatteo of Poland, Ohio, Benji DeMatteo and Betty Penwell of New Castle, Dawnmarie (Edgardo) Diaz-Tapia of Henderson, Nevada, Kirsten Rossi of Chicora, Pennsylvania, Tarra (Angelo) DeRosa of New Castle, Lisa Guidace of Mercer, John (Kelley) Dorus of Sharon, grandchildren, Samantha, Alyssa, Marissa, Juliana, Madison, Taylor, Emma, Abigail, Noah, Makayla, Makenzie, John Anthony, Jenna, and great grandchild Karson. Also surviving is sister, Cynthia Matis of Hermitage, and brother, Samuel (Judy) DeMatteo Jr. of Edinburg, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia E. and Samuel A. DeMatteo, sister, Darlene DeMatteo.

Services will be held privately. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Paralyzed Veterans of America in memory of Benjamin.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.

