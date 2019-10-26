Benjamin Davis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Davis, 70, of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 10, 1949 in Warren, the son of Jesse, Jr. and Mamie (Collins) Davis, and had lived in the area all his life.

Benjamin was a graduate of both Warren Western Reserve High School and Trumbull Business College, and worked thirty years for Packard Electric before retiring. He was a member of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob in Warren, where he played the piano for many years.

He enjoyed trains, and loved to cook and dress to the nines. He was a funny man who could make the saddest person laugh, and he was a positive person who was always doing for others.

Precious memories of Benjamin live on with his two sisters, Keturah Davis and Crystal Davis, both of Warren; a niece, Aliyah Rollins of Warren; a nephew, Antwan Davis of Warren and a large extended family, who loved him dearly

His parents precede him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, 1618 Baker Avenue S.W., Warren, with Senior Bishop J.M. Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX.