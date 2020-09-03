Ben R. “Benny” Hensley, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ben R. “Benny” Hensley, 86, passed away peacefully at 6:52 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Humility House.

Benny was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on December 24, 1933 the son of Clayton and Opal Irene (Coleman) Hensley and came to the Niles area in the 1950s.



Benny was employed as an inspector for 27 years at the General Motors Company where he retired in 1994. He was previously employed at the former Niles Fire Brick Company for 17 years.

He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians and NASCAR fan.

For many years Benny and Betty spent their winters at Satsuma, Florida.



Benny is survived by son, Benjamin R.(Deborah) Hensley, Jr. of Niles; two daughters, Janice Miglets of Hubbard and Lisa (Stan) McCauley of Niles; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean Collins of Warren and two brothers, William Hensley of Niles and James Hensley of Liberty Township.

Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Mowery) Hensley whom he married November 10, 1951 and who died August 5, 2008; an infant sister, Janice Hensley; brother, Jerry Hensley and son-in-law, Mike Miglets.

A Private Family Funeral will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Pastor Lenny Towle will officiate.

Burial will be at Niles City Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and share condolences.

