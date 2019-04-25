Belva Jean Barto Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Belva Jean Barto, age 80, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on May 18, 1938 in Williamsfield, Ohio, a daughter of Edith (Henderson) and Floyd Idle.

Belva was a lifelong area resident and a 1956 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

She was a homemaker and caring for her family was her top priority but she briefly was a waitress for the former Virgil’s cafe of Kinsman.

On July 14, 1959 she married Raymond Samuel Barto and was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church.

Belva enjoyed canning and needlepoint; as well as, painting ceramics.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Raymond S. Barto of Vernon, Ohio; two sons, Michael R. (Debbie) Barto of Hartford, Ohio and Douglas R. (Danette) Barto of North Port, Florida; her brother, Lee (Ann) Idle of Burghill, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kelly, Brittany, Lindsey and Keith; three great-grandchildren and her beloved cat, Toby.

The family will have private services at their convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman UMC, PO Box 218, Kinsman, OH 44428 or to Harbor Light Hospice, 677 H. Alpha Drive, Highland Heights, OH 44143.

