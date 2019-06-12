Becky (Blythe) Hahn Obituary

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Becky Hahn, age 79, passed away after a short illness in Salem Regional Hospital.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on November 19, 1939 to Donald and Mary Jane (Sinsley) Blythe.

Becky is survived by her daughter, Michele Anne Hahn of Boardman, Ohio; sister, Shirley Fitzpatrick of Washington state and her pride and joys, her granddaughters, Alexandra Baker, Casey Baker, Lily Blackburn all of Boardman and Madisen Craig of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Becky lived most of her life in Salem, Ohio with only a short stay in Lisbon. She returned to home, while raising her only daughter, Michele Anne and talking care of her parents in their home for the remainder of their lives.

Becky was employed for 18 years by Ohio Bell in Youngstown as a telephone operator. Afterward, she worked at Ames Department Store in Salem until its closing.

In retirement, Becky lived in Lincoln Place Apartments in Salem, looked forward to the Senior Nutrition Program where she saw her friends, enjoyed baking, gardening and the outdoors but most of all was blessed to help care for her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Clubhouse at Lincoln Place Apartments in Salem.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Clubhouse at Lincoln Place Apartments in Salem.




