Zoltan Kozic, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zoltan Kozic, 68, of New Middletown, Ohio, died Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born December 15, 1952 in Salzburg, Austria, a son of Zoltan and Velma (Flisar) Kozic. He came to the United States and to Lowellville as a child and lived in the area his entire life.

Zoltan worked as a craneman for Republic Steel until their closing, then Lally Pipe until his retirement in 2019.

Besides his wife, the former Shirley White, whom he married December 14, 1973, he leaves his daughter, Jennifer Kozic of Boardman; two sons, Jamie Kozic of New Middletown and Joseph Kozic in Ohio; a brother, John (Ruth) Kozic of Lowellville; six grandchildren, Stevie, Julia, Caitlynn, Abigail, Ryleigh and Angelina; a niece, Ashley (Billy) Spriggs; a nephew, Joshua (Carissa) Kozic; many of his close friends and his brotherhood.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stevie and Alvin Kozic.

Friends will be received Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Zoltan’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.