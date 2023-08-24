LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward McCaughtry III, 20, passed away Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023 at his residence.

Will was born July 26, 2003, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William “Billy” and Terri Ross McCaughtry.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Will attended Lowellville Schools where he participated in Cross Country and Band, playing the base clarinet. His junior year he attended the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center and graduated in 2021.

When Will turned 18 he began his lifelong dream of working at the family store, Ross’ Market in Lowellville. His plan was to be the third generation to carry on the family business. While working there, Will enjoyed interacting with the people of the Village of Lowellville, a place he held near and dear to his heart.

Will developed his love of music playing the base clarinet. He and his friends started a band where he played numerous instruments and was lead singer. His favorite instrument was the ukelele and he carried it everywhere in his backpack. His love of animals equaled his passion for music. He cherished his cats, Munchie, Trippy and Luna; his puppy dog, Buddy and the family dogs, Payton and Lucky. Will loved the outdoors, hiking and camping at the club, as well as, collecting comic books, an interest he shared closely with his father. Will’s greatest attribute was his kind heart. He was a peacemaker, he befriended, defended and protected those less fortunate. Will’s desire in life was for people to be kind to one another, respect each others diversity and make the world a kinder and better place to live.

Will leaves to carry on his legacy, his parents, Billy and Terri at home; his sister, Laila also at home; grandparents, Carmela McCaughtry of Lowellville and Earl and Salwa Ross also of Lowellville; uncles, Keith (Michele) McCaughtry of Lowellville and Earl (Lori) Ross, Jr. of Mineral Ridge; aunt, Tammy Ross of Lowellville; eight cousins, Ainsley and Alexa McCaughtry both of Lowellville, Jamileh (Gabriel) Alain of Columbus, Erika (Troy Rittner) Laudermilt of Struthers, Joshua (Anna Salupo) Foor of Youngstown and Ella, Lillian and Addison Ross, all of Mineral Ridge; numerous extended family members and friends, including his dear buddies, Gavin, Phil, Michael and Lex.

Will was preceded in death by his grandfather, William McCaughtry, Sr; uncle, Thomas McCaughtry and cousin, Thomas McCaughtry.

Friends will be received Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will follow Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

