William Stewart “Mickey” McDowall, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Stewart “Mickey” McDowall, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.



William, affectionately known by family and friends as “Mickey,” was born November 2, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of William S. McDowall, Sr. and Marion McNabb McDowall.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mickey was a 1958 graduate of Struthers High School, where he excelled in baseball and basketball.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged with the rank of MM3, Machinist Mate Third Class.

Returning to the area after his service, Mickey took a machinist position with Kurtz Tool & Die for several years until becoming the superintendent for General Extrusions in 1964. With a steadfast and strong work ethic, Mickey didn’t shy away from a hard day’s work, running a tight ship and expecting the same strong work ethic from his workers. He retired from the company in 1999 with 35 years of loyal service.

In retirement, Mickey worked part-time as a starter and ranger for Reserve Run Golf Course for several years and put to use his green thumb in the greenhouse at Dick Adgate’s Florist for many years.

Throughout the years, Mickey enjoyed sports, bowling, golfing, playing polo as a member of the Mahoning Valley Polo Club, planting his large vegetable garden each year and fishing with family and friends in Erie and Canada.

He was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, previously serving as an usher.

Mickey will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor and playful personality, always enjoying a bit of joking and teasing. Mickey’s greatest love was his family. He was a devoted husband, loving dad and a proud “Papa” to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Marlene Miller, whom he married December 1, 1962; children, William S. “Butch” (Olga) McDowall III of Bexley, Ohio and Wendy (Robert) Banko of Boardman; grandchildren, Jake (Georgeann) Noble of North Lima, Chelsea McDowall of Grove City, Ohio, Maleri Noble of Poland and Ian McDowall of Bexley, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Emmett Tucker and Rhett Noble; sister-in-law, Barbara McDowall; niece, Karen (Roy) Santangelo and great-nephews, Ryan and Scott Santangelo, all of Palm Harbor, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his brother, Ian McDowall.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 27 from 4:30 – 6:15 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to a dinner reception following the service at the Becker Family Center.

