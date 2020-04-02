William R. “Bill” Curran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. “Bill” Curran, 73, passed Wednesday afternoon, April 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Bill was born January 18, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Helen Martin Curran and had been a life-long area resident.

An over the road truck driver, Bill worked for several companies including J.B. Hunt. He later worked in maintenance for the Country Manor in Edinburg, Pennsylvania for over 30 years retiring in 2012.

He enjoyed western movies with John Wayne, spending times with friends and family for the holidays and cookouts. Bill really enjoyed going to Hawaii, he always talked about what a wonderful time he had with “C”.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Bill leaves to cherish his memories, his long-time friend, Cecilia “C” Rovnyak and her children, Pam (Eddie) DeVite of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Paul and Lori Rovnyak of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, Lucy and Brian Candella of Boardman, Ohio and Daniel and Patty Rovnyak of Montgomery, Alabama, and all of their children. He also leaves his brother, Bob (Angela) Curran of Cortland, Ohio and sister, Evelyn Curran of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020.

Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” R. Curran, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.