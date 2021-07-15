William M. Weems, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. Weems, 82, of Youngstown, passed away from our life to the eternal life on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born May 27, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of the late Ernest and Gladys (Harrington) Weems.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

After high school, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bill worked for Roth Brothers in Youngstown as a sheet metal worker for over 35 years, before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the former Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church in Youngstown and later Heritage Presbyterian Church in Poland for 45 years.

Bill was a member of Wick Lodge, #481 F & A.M, formerly of Hillman Lodge, where he was a 32nd degree mason. He served as the Past Master of Hillman Lodge #481, was president of the Past Masters Association of the 24th Masonic District of Ohio, he served as Eminent Commander of St. John’s Commandery #20 Knights Templer, a member of Ohio Priory #18, Knights of the York Cross of Honor, Co-Founder of ACACIA Breakfast Club, there he served as treasurer; He was crowned 33rd degree, Sovereign Grand Inspector General, and honorary member of the Supreme Council in 1988. Bill served as chairman of the 100th Anniversary of the Youngstown Masonic Temple in 2010.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Randall M. (Sharon) Weems of Youngstown and Richard A.Weems of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Matthew W. (Molly) Weems, David A. (Jacqui) Weems, Martina M. (Cory ) Weems and Marc R. Weems; four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Angelina, Sarah and Lilliana and two brothers, Stan (Shawna) Weems of Tucson, Arizona and Bob (Martha) Weems of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former, Karen M. Zawrotny, whom he married on April 14, 1962 and died, April 24, 2021; a brother, Thomas Weems and a sister, Jeanette Adams.

Per Bill’s request, there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.