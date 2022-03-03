STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence “Larry” Walters, born May 21, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, passed peacefully in his sleep, early Tuesday, morning March 1, 2022.

Larry is survived by three children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In order of age, his children are Larry and wife, Lori, of Fayetteville, Georgia, Cathy and husband, Stephen Lewis, of Austintown, Ohio and Chris Walters of Howland, Ohio. Grandchildren include Brittany McCullough of Lisbon, Ohio, Jordan Lewis of Leetonia, Ohio, Cameron Lewis of Columbus, Ohio and Luke, Logan and Alexa Walters, of Fayetteville, Georgia and great-grandchildren, Parker and Hadley.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 59 years, Margaret, who passed in 2019.

Larry attended West Virginia University as a chemistry major and then found employment with Conrail in his early 20s. He retired from that same company after 40+ years of service, reaching the position of Yardmaster for much of that time.

Larry enjoyed puzzles, trivia, geography and was known to have a knack and passion for statistics. An avid blackjack player, he enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Reno often with his friends and family. He was a skilled billiards player and also played golf, tennis, bowled and had a passion for baseball. Larry devoted much of his free time to his family; coaching baseball teams, teaching them other sports and enjoying their activities. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Recently, through the use of DNA science, he learned of five half-siblings: two half-brothers and three half-sisters. Meeting his half-sister and corresponding with his half-brother over the past year, he bridged a gap on his paternal side to his family’s delight.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, to celebrate Larry’s life.

