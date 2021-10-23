William L. Morris, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Morris, 92, formerly of Poland, Ohio, passed away on Friday evening, October 15, 2021, at his home in Birmingham, Alabama.

William, known by his family as “Bill,” was born February 22, 1929, in Langeloth, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William and Frances (Roper) Morris.

He attended The College of Wooster in Ohio, graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania and later from the University of Pittsburgh with a Master’s in Business Administration.

Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict.

He retired as Vice President of Industrial Relations for Universal Rundle, New Castle, Pennsylvania, enjoying a 30-year career as a human relations professional.

Bill was a member of SCORE, a volunteer CASA advocate, a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State football teams and enjoyed playing weekly penny poker with his buddies from his retirement community.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Elva, for 45 years and a loving father who faithfully provided for his family. He delighted in his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. He showed great interest in each one and was always ready with a word of encouragement or advice when needed. He freely dispensed business counsel that had a profound effect on many and positively shaped careers, including those of his children and grandchildren.

Outgoing and friendly, Bill never passed someone without a warm hello and was kind to everyone. He regularly expressed gratitude for all he had, crediting the good Lord for his blessings and others always knew that he appreciated them.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Susan (Newt) Crenshaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda (Marc) Miles of Birmingham, Alabama and Hank (Sara) Morris of Poland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Drew (Mindy) Crenshaw, Zach (Elizabeth) Crenshaw, Luke Crenshaw, Jensen Crenshaw, Katie (Chris) Osterlund, Emily (Stephen) Chestnut, Abbey Miles, Bennett Miles, Cole Morris, Hope Morris and Grace Morris; three great-grandchildren; in addition to many friends, his physicians and the staff at Danberry Retirement Home in Alabama, where he lived for 13 years.

Besides his parents; Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, the former Elva L. Morris, who died on April 27, 2006.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Bill’s life at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with his son-in-law, Newt Crenshaw, officiating. Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland with full military honors with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ellsworth V.F.W.



The family requests that material tributes can take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Bill.

Condolences for Bill’s family may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

