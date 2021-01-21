William L. Kirkwood, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Kirkwood, 71, passed away Monday evening, January 18, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born August 24, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of the late William J. and E. “Blanche” (Shurtliff) Kirkwood.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1967, where he played basketball. He later graduated from Bowling Green University.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy stateside during the Vietnam War, following his military service, Bill returned to the Youngstown Area.

He worked for William B. Pollock Manufacturing in Youngstown for several years, became a travel agent for Triple AAA for Mahoning County and later, worked for Spirex Manufacturing in Boardman for 15 years, before retiring.

Bill enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio Buckeyes. He also enjoyed playing rugby.

Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, the former Donna J. Buto, whom he married on August 1, 1991; a daughter, Susan E. (Justin Frederick) Jones of Boardman; three cousins, Tom (Jane) Masters, and Sue Masters, both of Boardman and Nora Gregoire of Queen Creek, Arizona and his four legged companions, Pugsley and Lucy.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or donate blood to the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 57 Westchester Drive, Austintown, OH 44515, in memory of Bill.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

