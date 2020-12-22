William J. Zaluski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Zaluski, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Omni West Assisted Living.

Bill was born in Struthers, Ohio on February 26, 1926 to John and Catherine Zupancic Zaluski. He lived his entire life in Struthers until moving to Omni West Assisted Living in Youngstown in 2015.

He married Evelyn Barrick at St. Mary’s Church in Rankin, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1948 and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2009.

Bill was a 1944 graduate of Struthers High School and a United States Army veteran. He served from 1945-1946 and had been deployed to Korea. Upon discharge from the army as a sergeant, he returned to Struthers.

He was employed in the beer and wine distribution sector for 38 years, retiring in 1984.

Then he and Evelyn embarked on a cross country driving trip to California, Oregon and back. Bill loved to drive and continued behind the wheel until 2015. Bill rarely went anywhere without seeing someone he knew.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

He loved to garden and was a lifetime fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Bill was very proud of his Croatian heritage. He was a member of Croatian Lodge #66 for over 50 years and served as president of the Croatian Fraternal Lodge in Struthers. After Evelyn passed away, Bill traveled to Croatia with ten family members to return to his parents’ birthplaces. He then made many trips to California with extended family for wine tasting.

Bill’s greatest legacy is his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He loved family gatherings with lots of laughter, good food and a nice bottle of wine.

To cherish his memory are his children, Robert and Karen Zaluski of Lyndhurst, Ohio, Janet and Al Lander of Lucinda, Pennsylvania and Patricia and Lance Ortenzio of Austintown, Ohio. Nine grandchildren also survive, Elizabeth and Mark Bumpus of Willoughby, Ohio, William Zaluski and Aaron LeMoine of Los Angeles, California, John and Caitlin Zaluski of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Michael and Kristen Zaluski of Cleveland, Ohio, Katherine and Aaron Guhin of Kingsburg, California, Margaret and Ben Davidson of Chesapeake, Virginia, Sarah Lander and Camilo Ward of Washington, D.C., Christine and Brian Haverkos of Hilliard, Ohio and Rebecca Ortenzio and Jordan VanAusdale of Westerville, Ohio. Bill is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Alexander, Kathryn and Sara Bumpus, Sean Zaluski, Abigail and Alexandra Guhin, Rita and Enid Davidson and Warren Haverkos and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was also preceded in death by his infant son, James; brothers, John, Stephen and Edward Zaluski and sister, Anne Bencekovich.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni West Assisted Living for their compassionate care over the past five years and to Hospice of the Valley for their assistance in the last days of Bill’s life.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Christ Our Savoir Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers with Fr. Marian Babjak officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512, in memory of Bill.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

