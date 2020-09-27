William J. Valley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Valley, 82, passed away Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born August 19, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of the late William and Marie (Powers) Valley.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1956 and was a lifelong area resident. Following his graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps.

After his time in the military, Bill returned to the Youngstown area and owned and operated Bill Valley Painting Company in Youngstown for over 30 years, before retiring.

In his spare time, Bill enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and cruising around with granddaughter, Abbey. He was a member of Eagles FOE #213 in Youngstown and was proud to serve as a Marine. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Kathryn A. Unick; two sons, William (Tammy) Valley of Maricopa, Arizona and Kevin G. Valley of Tampa, Florida; a daughter, Stacey A. (Joe) Tauro of Boardman; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Soloman of Hubbard and Cynthia (Ron) Goulish of Youngstown; a brother, Raymond (Arlene) Valley of Canfield and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Valley of Poland.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Edward Valley; a daughter, Kelly Valley-Sandrock; his brother, Thomas Valley and brother-in-law, Raymond Soloman.

Due to COVID-19 and Bill’s request, there will be no funeral service or calling hours at this time.

The Valley family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House for the care, love and support they gave to Bill and his family at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

