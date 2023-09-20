POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Matthews, 91, passed away Saturday evening, September 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with his family present.

William, known by his family as “Bill,” was born on Webb Road in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 5, 1932, a son of William Penn Matthews and Josephine (Palmeter) Matthews.

Bill graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1950 and Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

He served in the Ohio National Guard during the Korean Conflict.

Bill began his career in real estate as a realtor for Kreider Company. He went on to and became one of the founders of West Glenn Realty. Bill owned and operated his own commercial real estate company, W. J. Matthews Realty. He also was a “birddog'” for corporations such as: McDonald’s, Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Bob Evans.

He was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church for 45 years, where he served as a trustee and an usher for many years.

Bill loved traveling throughout the west, visiting the National Parks and he enjoyed his winter Florida vacations on Anna Marie Island.

Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.

He loved cooking for his family and was well known for his soups and marinara sauce. His lounge chair on the back porch was a favorite spot to enjoy a good cigar.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Karen B. Tandler, whom he married on May 7, 1976; three daughters, Georgianna “GiGi” (Richard) Hernandez, Marie “Vickie” Matthews and Christina “Tina” Matthews, all from Columbus, Ohio; a stepson, John P. (Cathi) Lowry of Cincinnati, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Joyce D. (Peter) Igel of Avon Lake, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Cara Hernandez, Katie (Mitchell) Van Straten, Liza Hernandez, Meaghan (Matthew) Minkus, Erin (Kei Graves) Igel, Maryn Lowry, Timothy Lowry and Jack Lowry and a niece, Donna Lazenby of Nebraska.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Smith; a nephew, Gary Smith and in-laws, John and Virginia Tandler.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Bill’s family.

