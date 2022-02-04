YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph Kocanjer, 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 with his daughters and son-in-law by his side.

William, affectionately known by most as “Bill,” was born on July 8, 1954, a son of the late Nickolas and Delfina Kocanjer.

He attended Ursuline High School.

He went on to serve his country as a Gunnery Sergeant for the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed in various parts of the country, as well as Okinawa, Japan.

Upon retirement from the USMC, Bill worked for the Federal Aviation Administration.

He was a devoted member of Holy Apostles Parish, where he met many lifelong friends.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren who lovingly called him “Papa.” He was a proud Cleveland Browns season ticket holder and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley, woodworking and always stayed current with emerging technology. He was proud of his long hair and will be remembered by his signature ponytail.

He leaves his daughters, Holly Aeppli (fiancé, Patrick Stamos), Michelle (Timothy) Tensley and Victoria (Cory) Cercone, all of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Jasmine Kocanjer, Matthew Kocanjer, MiKaela Tensley, DiAndra Tensley, Vivienne Cercone and Milo Cercone; a brother, Thomas Kocanjer; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Barbara Kocanjer and Michelle Kocanjer, as well as a brother, Nickolas Kocanjer.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8 and from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 9 followed by a prayer service at 10:15 a.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Parish SS. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown with Fr. Joseph Rudjak officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to William J. Kocanjer’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.