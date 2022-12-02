STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago.

Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Spatholt; grandparents, Lillian and Wesley Drake; and stepfather Joe Bohn.

Bill is survived by his mother, Ruth Bohn; his son, Dylan; his granddaughter, Gia Rose; his brother, Greg (Mary) Spatholt; his nephew, Gregory; his niece, Jesse Slanina, who took great care of him during his illness; and many close friends and relatives.

Bill was an avid Browns fan, even after throwing many jerseys away. He loved the Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). He was a great supporter of all the Struthers Wildcat sports.

He worked at Sohio on the Ohio Turnpike, McCrudden Heating Supply of Youngstown, Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, Belmont Pines, and MASCO workshops. He loved his rewarding job working with his clients.

He played Santa Claus for the workshop for many years and he was a regular supporter of the Red Nose Day annual fundraising campaign.

He regularly attended Struthers Parkside Church in Struthers and his Grandma’s church, Christ Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Bill loved his good friends, a cold beer and every rock concert he could attend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Bill’s family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 3:30 – 5:15 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Bill’s family requests that memorial gifts take the form of contributions to MASCO Workshops, 160 Marwood Circle, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

