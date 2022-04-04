BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Robinette, 89, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 12, 1932 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of William and Margaret (Hervey) Robinette and came to the area in the 1950s.



Bill graduated from Ohio University in Athens and earned his master’s degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

He taught at Poland Seminary High School and also taught associate degree classes at colleges and universities in the tri-state area. He retired from the Youngstown Board of Education maintenance department.

He was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

A Free & Accepted Mason, Bill was active in a number of Masonic lodges for over 60 years. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, the Omega Council and the York Rite.

Along with his son, Bill shared a great enthusiasm for all aspects of aviation. He was an avid reader, he enjoyed working in his yard and workshop but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and granddaughters.

Besides his wife, the former Nira Black, whom he married in 1953, he leaves his children, William Robin (Lorraine) Robinette and Niralynn (David) Bullen and his grandchildren, Taylor Bullen and Aidan Robinette.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Piff.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 and one hour prior to the service Thursday, April 7, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place Friday at Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio with a service to be held in the cemetery chapel at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Boardman United Methodist Church roof replacement fund.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to William H. Robinette’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.