STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Balluck, 69, passed away Friday afternoon, April 29, 2022, at his residence.

William, affectionately known as Bill and Billy, was born October 24, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William S. and Doris Lowry Balluck.

Bill was raised in Struthers and attended Struthers City Schools. During the draft of the Vietnam war, Bill left school to work as a machinist. Over the years he worked for numerous companies in the area.

Bill loved riding his Harley and spending time outdoors. He especially enjoyed the mountains and spending time at Cook Forest. At home, Billy would be found tinkering and working on bikes or other projects in his self made machine shop.

Bill leaves his children, Jason Wicks of Moss Point, Mississippi, Fallon Jones of Madison, Ohio and Nicholas Altman of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Michael (Michele) Balluck of Irvine, California and Stephen (Kay) Balluck of New Middletown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Wicks; niece and nephews, Barbie Dull, Stephen (Jaclyn) Balluck and Craig Balluck all of New Middletown; great-nephews and niece, Klayton Edward Balluck, Caleb Kimble and Chase and Cori McCullough and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Dull.

A visitation only will be held for Bill’s friends and family on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

