NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village.

He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death.



William was a 1956 graduate of New Castle High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked at Pennsylvania Power for over 30 years and rose to the position of Supervisor in the Engineering Department.

He also served in the National Guard Reserves for six years.

Upon retirement, he moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he lived for over 20 years and subsequently to Fernandina Beach, Florida.



In addition to his wife, Sandra (Shearer), whom he married in 1960, he leaves three sons, Robert (Marie) Meredith of North Lima, Ohio, Douglas (Michelle) Meredith of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Timothy (Sheri) Meredith of Fernandina Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, David Meredith of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and a sister, Lois Dillinger of New Castle, Pennsylvania.



In accordance with William’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Burial will be held privately by the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio or to the Alzheimer’s Association in William’s name.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

