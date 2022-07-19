LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Frederick Melillo, 89, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 18, 2022.

He was born March 28, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of Patsy and Philomena (Boggia) Melillo.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Bill graduated from Lowellville High School, Class of 1951.

He served in the Army during the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne.

Following his military service, Bill worked at Sharon Steel and became a barber.

He attended Youngstown State and earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education and taught in the Lowellville school system where he was also an assistant coach for basketball and football. While teaching school, he continued barbering, running his own shop in the DeBartolo building for many years.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Bill’s wife, the former Marie Mulina, whom he married September 5, 1953, died October 16, 2020. They were married for 67 years.

Bill leaves three children, David W. (Jodi) Melillo of West Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Michele M. (John) Perry and Tricia A. Melillo-Notareschi, both of Lowellville; five grandchildren, Nicole M. (Nicholas) Kulik, Marie M. Notareschi, Lena M. (Bill) DeForest, Natalie A. Notareschi and John M. Perry and four great-grandchildren, Lorenzo X. Kulik, Lilliana M. DeForest, William M. DeForest IV and Willow M. DeForest.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Melillo.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the funeral home.

